Texas Trumper Pays For Billboard That...

Texas Trumper Pays For Billboard That DESTROYS Fake News ABC - This Is AWESOME

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Right Wing News

Well, that's going to leave a media mark . Ouch. A man from San Antonio, Texas has personally paid for a billboard that takes ABC News to the woodshed over this whole Russia nonsense and it is awesome.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-racist author Tim Wise: White America desp... 9 min Tape Worm 13
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 11 min Grey Ghost 1,549,222
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 11 min trolling 637
News Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance _ ... 31 min Tape Worm 6
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 39 min Planet Dude 241,619
News Nixon went to China, Trump went for 'amnesty' 51 min News Flash 5
News Republican health care plan unveiled: Cut Medic... 59 min News Flash 52
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. U.S. Open
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,526 • Total comments across all topics: 282,016,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC