Supreme Court case could kill politic...

Supreme Court case could kill political control of Congressional redistricting

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Supreme Court justices regularly are called to invalidate state electoral maps that have been illegally drawn to reduce the influence of racial minorities by depressing the impact of their votes. A recent example was in North Carolina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 3 min Lawrence Wolf 3,819
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 13 min Mogadishu Malady 1,546,188
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 14 min Into The Night 63,802
News How Trump is highlighting divisions among South... 17 min Chilli J 95
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... 19 min Denizen_Kate 132
News Pressure builds as US Senate debates health care 58 min ardith 1
News Nixon went to China, Trump went for 'amnesty' 1 hr tomin cali 1
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,296 • Total comments across all topics: 281,877,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC