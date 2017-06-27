Study finds pay for public college presidents up 5.3 percent
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2014, file photo, U.S. Navy Adm. William McRaven, the next chancellor of the University of Texas System, addresses the Texas Board of Regents, in Austin, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Aquarius-WY
|1,549,993
|Democrats aim to blast Trump for favoring wealthy
|36 min
|spud
|48
|Anti-racist author Tim Wise: White America desp...
|1 hr
|WEDONTKNOW
|151
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|Ron Paul Liberty
|241,688
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|5 hr
|slick willie expl...
|178
|Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes...
|5 hr
|slick willie expl...
|167
|Obama's secret struggle to punish Russia for Pu...
|6 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|92
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC