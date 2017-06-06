stories in the news for today, June 6

stories in the news for today, June 6

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: 680News

Former U.S. president Barack Obama will be in Montreal today to deliver a keynote speech to a sold-out audience at the city's convention centre. It will be his first visit to Canada since he left the White House in January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min USAsince1680 1,540,401
News Trump pulls US from global warming accord, to a... 2 min Frogface Kate 104
News Fact check: Trump misdirects blame for slow con... 7 min Retribution 19
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr spugnuts 241,260
News James Comey fired as FBI director 1 hr Vlad 3,493
News U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights... 2 hr UMORONRACEMAKEWOR... 3
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Arnie for Prez 63,707
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,653 • Total comments across all topics: 281,564,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC