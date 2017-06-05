State elections see infusion of first-time women candidates
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|Coffee Party
|241,255
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|10 min
|flack
|1,540,076
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|23 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|3,490
|Fact check: Trump misdirects blame for slow con...
|1 hr
|RushFan666
|3
|Trump pulls US from global warming accord, to a...
|1 hr
|Retribution
|100
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|36,916
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|obama muslim
|63,705
