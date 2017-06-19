Soy growers oppose rollback of Cuba normalization policyASA provides...

Soy growers oppose rollback of Cuba n...

WASHINGTON The American Soybean Association opposes the executive order released late Friday from President Donald Trump that rolls back provisions to further open Cuba to American investment and trade put in place by his predecessor, Barack Obama. In a statement, ASA Vice President and Iowa farmer John Heisdorffer pointed to the lost potential for American soybean farmers in Cuba as the United States takes a step back in its effort to increase opportunities for trade with the island nation.

