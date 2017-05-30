Several public figures voice concern over Trumpa s withdrawal from Paris climate accord
Some public figures around the nation had swift, strong words disagreeing with President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement. In a press conference at the White House today, President Donald trump announced that, although the U.S. will no longer participate in the accord, it will begin negotiations to possibly re-enter the Paris Agreement or work on a new accord with terms that he believes are more fair to the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJOL-AM Joliet.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Julia
|1,538,268
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|10 min
|Ms Sassy
|3,347
|The president keeps a solemn promise to put Ame...
|20 min
|Trump your President
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Donald Dangerfield
|63,664
|Trump pulls US from global warming accord, to a...
|2 hr
|anonymous
|20
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Justice Dale
|241,052
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|3 hr
|spocko
|215
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC