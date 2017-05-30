Several public figures voice concern ...

Several public figures voice concern over Trumpa s withdrawal from Paris climate accord

15 hrs ago Read more: WJOL-AM Joliet

Some public figures around the nation had swift, strong words disagreeing with President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement. In a press conference at the White House today, President Donald trump announced that, although the U.S. will no longer participate in the accord, it will begin negotiations to possibly re-enter the Paris Agreement or work on a new accord with terms that he believes are more fair to the United States.

