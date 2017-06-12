Seven stories in the news for today, June 15
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|No Surprize
|1,544,893
|Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes...
|7 min
|Denizen_Kate
|88
|Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ...
|40 min
|swampmudd
|2
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|1 hr
|swampmudd
|326
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Just Think
|241,404
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Well Well
|63,769
|How Trump is highlighting divisions among South...
|9 hr
|diamond of dixie
|58
