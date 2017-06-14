Senate panel meets with special counsel in Russia probe

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., right, chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., left, listen as Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence about his role in the firing of FBI Director James Comey and the investigation into contacts between Trump campaign associates and Russia, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. WASHINGTON - The special counsel appointed to investigate Russian influence in the 2016 presidential campaign has met with the leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee in an effort to ensure their investigations don't conflict.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.