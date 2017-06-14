Senate panel meets with special counsel in Russia probe
Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., right, chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., left, listen as Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence about his role in the firing of FBI Director James Comey and the investigation into contacts between Trump campaign associates and Russia, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. WASHINGTON - The special counsel appointed to investigate Russian influence in the 2016 presidential campaign has met with the leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee in an effort to ensure their investigations don't conflict.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,544,637
|How Trump is highlighting divisions among South...
|41 min
|Denver Dave
|51
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|59 min
|Red Crosse
|2
|DREAMers on edge over Trump on fifth anniversar...
|1 hr
|BHM5267
|1
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|2 hr
|Silent Echo
|3,805
|Leader of KKK talks about First Black President... (Apr '09)
|3 hr
|Sorosing On
|5
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|3 hr
|Sorosing On
|27
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC