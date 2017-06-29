Senate judiciary probe may review obs...

Senate judiciary probe may review obstruction of justice

Read more: KSEE-TV Fresno

The leaders of the Senate judiciary committee have reached an agreement about the scope of an investigation into political interference at the FBI, with the possibility that the inquiry could explore whether President Donald Trump acted improperly during his interactions with fired FBI Director James Comey. Chairman Chuck Grassley and the panel's top Democrat, Dianne Feinstein, plan to move forward on their inquiry, which will look into Russia meddling in the elections as well as whether there was any improper political interference with the FBI under both Trump and former President Barack Obama's administration.

