Senate Intelligence panel will see Co...

Senate Intelligence panel will see Comey Trump memos

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WJYI-AM Milwaukee

Leaders of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said on Wednesday they had reached an agreement that would allow them to see memos written by former FBI Director James Comey about his meetings with President Donald Trump. Comey's relationship with Trump has been central to ongoing investigations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and whether there was collusion between Trump associates and Moscow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJYI-AM Milwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-racist author Tim Wise: White America desp... 1 min Ronald 272
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 15 min VetnorsGate 1,551,264
News Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes... 27 min BB Board 171
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 45 min Crafty 241,743
News Democrats aim to blast Trump for favoring wealthy 1 hr UMAKEWORLDPEACEUI... 157
News The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study (Dec '16) 2 hr C Kersey 58
News How Trump is highlighting divisions among South... 3 hr Mothra 168
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,826 • Total comments across all topics: 282,123,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC