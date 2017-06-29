Senate Intelligence panel will see Comey Trump memos
Leaders of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said on Wednesday they had reached an agreement that would allow them to see memos written by former FBI Director James Comey about his meetings with President Donald Trump. Comey's relationship with Trump has been central to ongoing investigations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and whether there was collusion between Trump associates and Moscow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJYI-AM Milwaukee.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-racist author Tim Wise: White America desp...
|1 min
|Ronald
|272
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|15 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,551,264
|Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes...
|27 min
|BB Board
|171
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|45 min
|Crafty
|241,743
|Democrats aim to blast Trump for favoring wealthy
|1 hr
|UMAKEWORLDPEACEUI...
|157
|The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study (Dec '16)
|2 hr
|C Kersey
|58
|How Trump is highlighting divisions among South...
|3 hr
|Mothra
|168
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC