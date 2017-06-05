Senate Democrats taunt Republicans: Let's fix Obamacare together

Senate Republicans say they're not sure they can pass an Obamacare repeal bill this year, they have yet to decide what exactly will go into their legislation, and some have even suggested that the Senate should vote on a health care bill as quickly as possible -- even if it fails. One month after House Republicans narrowly passed a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, GOP lawmakers in the Senate are confronting similar roadblocks that made health care reform such a difficult political task in the lower chamber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.