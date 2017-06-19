Sanders urges Capito to vote against Senate health care bill

In this April 20, 2017, file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a rally for Omaha Democratic mayoral candidate Heath Mello in Omaha, Neb. Sanders urged fellow Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., to vote against the health care bill proposed by the Senate on Sunday, June 25. less FILE- In this April 20, 2017, file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a rally for Omaha Democratic mayoral candidate Heath Mello in Omaha, Neb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.