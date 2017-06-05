Right after his Montreal speech, Bara...

Right after his Montreal speech, Barack Obama went out to grab a bite to eat with Justin Trudeau

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Barack Obama's appearance on Montreal's gourmet restaurant strip coincided with a non-rainy night to ensure that people lined up on both sides of the street to catch a glimpse of the former U.S. president, as police and Obama's security detail kept a close watch. Obama had dinner with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau immediately after giving a speech at the Palais des congrA s, organized by the Board of Trade of Metropolitan Montreal, where Obama delivered a message of hope to a sellout crowd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 min tina anne 63,712
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Badjudgment 1,541,170
News James Comey fired as FBI director 9 min Jaimie 3,558
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 13 min District10 33
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... 46 min tina anne 222
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 hr Chicagoan by Birth 241,272
News Poliquin: The state should take control of nati... 6 hr longtail 1
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,346 • Total comments across all topics: 281,606,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC