Right after his Montreal speech, Barack Obama went out to grab a bite to eat with Justin Trudeau
Barack Obama's appearance on Montreal's gourmet restaurant strip coincided with a non-rainy night to ensure that people lined up on both sides of the street to catch a glimpse of the former U.S. president, as police and Obama's security detail kept a close watch. Obama had dinner with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau immediately after giving a speech at the Palais des congrA s, organized by the Board of Trade of Metropolitan Montreal, where Obama delivered a message of hope to a sellout crowd.
