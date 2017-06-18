Republicans Debating Remedies for Cor...

Republicans Debating Remedies for Corporate Tax Avoidance

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: News Max

President Donald Trump and Republican leaders in Congress will soon confront a complex challenge for tax reform: how to limit U.S. corporate tax avoidance schemes that take advantage of low tax rates in foreign countries. Congressional and administration staff have begun to examine options to address profit-shifting schemes that include so-called transfer pricing, earnings stripping and tax inversions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min VetnorsGate 1,545,853
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 24 min Cheech the Conser... 241,457
News Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ... 1 hr Amboy Duke 49
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 1 hr bad bob 450
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Into The Night 63,790
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... 2 hr Denizen_Kate 98
News Atheists on the march in America (Aug '09) 5 hr John 70,640
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,174 • Total comments across all topics: 281,860,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC