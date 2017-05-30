Q&A: Could executive privilege block ...

Q&A: Could executive privilege block Comey testimony?

There are 6 comments on the The Daily News-Record story from 15 hrs ago, titled Q&A: Could executive privilege block Comey testimony?. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

The White House appears to be considering raising the issue of executive privilege, but Trump may have a weak case for claiming that his conversations with Comey should be considered private - especially since the president himself has commented publicly about the circumstances surrounding Comey's May 9 firing. Comey is set to testify Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#1 14 hrs ago
Comey is a liar. Let him talk. It just proves what a loser he really turned out to be.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,312

The Left Coast

#2 4 hrs ago
Democrats demand he talk, as long as he doesn't mention Hillary.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Question

Beverly, MA

#3 3 hrs ago
Red Crosse wrote:
Comey is a liar. Let him talk. It just proves what a loser he really turned out to be.
So he lied about Hillary?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trumps Words

Beverly, MA

#4 3 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
Democrats demand he talk, as long as he doesn't mention Hillary.
Comey doesn't need to say anything. Trump said it himself, when he fired Comey, "this Russure thing" (sic) was on his mind.

Trump has incriminated himself with his own words throughout the debate, with Twitter and now in television interviews.

The only reason he hasn't been impeached is because the GOP love him in spite of his middle school social skills.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#5 55 min ago
Trump, and his voters could care less what the loser says. No one believes him. He did cost Hillary the election, because once the truth about her, the only truth he ever told, came out even her friends either stayed home or secretly voted Trump
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#6 53 min ago
Democrats don't have the support to impeach anyone, especially the current President.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min No Surprize 1,538,594
News James Comey fired as FBI director 13 min Go Trump 3,399
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 27 min Coffee Party 241,125
News Trump pulls US from global warming accord, to a... 40 min Frogface Kate 31
News The president keeps a solemn promise to put Ame... 45 min Only the TRUTH 5
News Trump calls special counsel Russia probe 'great... 1 hr They Live 6
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 2 hr WHAT 36,906
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,167 • Total comments across all topics: 281,483,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC