Q&A: Could executive privilege block Comey testimony?
The White House appears to be considering raising the issue of executive privilege, but Trump may have a weak case for claiming that his conversations with Comey should be considered private - especially since the president himself has commented publicly about the circumstances surrounding Comey's May 9 firing. Comey is set to testify Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee.
#1 14 hrs ago
Comey is a liar. Let him talk. It just proves what a loser he really turned out to be.
Since: Mar 09
11,312
The Left Coast
#2 4 hrs ago
Democrats demand he talk, as long as he doesn't mention Hillary.
#3 3 hrs ago
So he lied about Hillary?
#4 3 hrs ago
Comey doesn't need to say anything. Trump said it himself, when he fired Comey, "this Russure thing" (sic) was on his mind.
Trump has incriminated himself with his own words throughout the debate, with Twitter and now in television interviews.
The only reason he hasn't been impeached is because the GOP love him in spite of his middle school social skills.
#5 55 min ago
Trump, and his voters could care less what the loser says. No one believes him. He did cost Hillary the election, because once the truth about her, the only truth he ever told, came out even her friends either stayed home or secretly voted Trump
#6 53 min ago
Democrats don't have the support to impeach anyone, especially the current President.
