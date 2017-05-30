Putin: 'I didn't even really talk' to Michael Flynn
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he hardly spoke to former national security adviser Michael Flynn during a 2015 dinner in Moscow. The dinner - where the two men were seated next to each other - celebrated Russian state media outlet Russia Today .
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|13 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,539,485
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|38 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|3,466
|Trump pulls US from global warming accord, to a...
|50 min
|Just Think
|49
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Chicagoan by Birth
|241,199
|GOP legislative agenda incomplete, lags as Cong...
|1 hr
|JCPete
|16
|Putin: Blaming Russia for meddling in U.S. elec...
|2 hr
|Democrat McCarthyism
|7
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Arnie for Prez
|63,677
