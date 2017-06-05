Puerto Rican parade tries to move past storm over militant
There are 2 comments on the The Daily News-Record story from 16 hrs ago, titled Puerto Rican parade tries to move past storm over militant. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:
New York City's Puerto Rican Day Parade will take place Sunday amid a furor over one participant, a man who spent 35 years in prison for his involvement with group responsible for bombings that killed and maimed dozens in the 1970s and 1980s. Corporate sponsors dropped out over the decision to grant honorary title of "National Freedom Hero" to Oscar Lopez Rivera, 74, a former member of the Armed Forces of National Liberation, or FALN, a group that wanted independence for Puerto Rico.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
What about jobs? It's about the JOBS! It's not about Nepotist Donald's IDIOT Ivanka advising him to suggest apprenticeships. It's this simple. NOBODY WILL PAY FOR THEM. They want people to go into hopeless debt from trash education that will make them into indentured servants who are compelled to commit crimes for the boss man. THE BOSS MAN is A CRIMINAL PIG ALREADY!
Oh, and stop posting slop about nobodies from thirty years ago.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,333
The Left Coast
|
#2 7 hrs ago
New York City's Puerto Rican Day Parade will take place Sunday amid a furor over one participant, a man who spent 35 years in prison for his involvement with group responsible for bombings that killed and maimed dozens.
It's OK, he's a hero, it was for a good leftist cause. The predecessor of today's 'resistance' lead by Micheal Moore, John Cusack, Ashley Judd, Pelosi and Waters.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|14 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,542,334
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|27 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|217
|LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight
|43 min
|Ronald
|14
|Obama granted her clemency. Less than a year la...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|2
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|2 hr
|Drumpf Disaster
|3,662
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Justice Dale
|241,293
|House Votes to Roll Back Post-2008 Financial Rules
|3 hr
|spocko
|39
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC