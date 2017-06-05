There are on the The Daily News-Record story from 16 hrs ago, titled Puerto Rican parade tries to move past storm over militant. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

New York City's Puerto Rican Day Parade will take place Sunday amid a furor over one participant, a man who spent 35 years in prison for his involvement with group responsible for bombings that killed and maimed dozens in the 1970s and 1980s. Corporate sponsors dropped out over the decision to grant honorary title of "National Freedom Hero" to Oscar Lopez Rivera, 74, a former member of the Armed Forces of National Liberation, or FALN, a group that wanted independence for Puerto Rico.

