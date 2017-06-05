Project Vote, Obama voting project, f...

There are 1 comment on the Washington Times story from 11 hrs ago, titled Project Vote, Obama voting project, fails. In it, Washington Times reports that:

At the risk of Schadenfreude, the cautionary Germanic expression for taking pleasure in someone else's misfortune, Project Vote , where Barack Obama cut his teeth working as a community organizing lawyer in Chicago in 1992, closed its doors on May 31. This is good for America. The self-styled voting rights group was the spawn of ACORN, the corrupt outfit that was shut down seven years ago after its staffers were caught on camera giving tax evasion advice to two undercover Project Veritas folks posing as a prostitute and pimp.

Ted Haggard s Gospel Rub

Philadelphia, PA

#1 12 hrs ago
"Of ACORN, the corrupt outfit that was shut down seven years ago after its staffers were caught on camera giving tax evasion advice to two undercover Project Veritas folks posing as a prostitute and pimp."

That is a direct lie from the moonie paper about a proven liar who falsely edits and re enacts video "interviews," imo.
Chicago, IL

