Progressives who ripped Obamacare now...

Progressives who ripped Obamacare now defending it

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KVEW-TV Kennewick

Two weeks before he left office in January, President Barack Obama was asked why he thought the Affordable Care Act never achieved the level of popularity its early backers predicted. Obama was typically circumspect, assigning out blame both to intransigent congressional Republicans and, as he described it to the Vox panel, a "dissatisfied column" of people headlined by a "whole bunch of Bernie Sanders supporters who want a single-payer plan."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 2 min Ms Sassy 3,988
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min Cheech the Conser... 1,551,788
News Anti-racist author Tim Wise: White America desp... 31 min Ronald 319
News Democrats aim to blast Trump for favoring wealthy 48 min JCPete 232
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 hr huntcoyotes 241,773
News Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ... 4 hr slick willie expl... 104
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 4 hr WHAT 36,967
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,179 • Total comments across all topics: 282,145,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC