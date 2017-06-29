President Donald Trump speaks at the Department of Energy in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2017.
Senate Republican leaders considered keeping one of former President Barack Obama 's big tax increases on wealthier Americans and using the money to fatten proposed subsidies for the poor in a bid Thursday to placate moderate GOP lawmakers and salvage their struggling health care bill. With a core priority tottering, top Republicans also assessed an amendment pushed by conservatives to let insurers offer plans with low premiums and scant benefits.
