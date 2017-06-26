Poll: Scant global confidence in Trum...

Poll: Scant global confidence in Trump on foreign affairs

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

President Donald Trump walks out from the Oval Office to make a joint statement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 26, 2017. President Donald Trump walks out from the Oval Office to make a joint statement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 26, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min RoxLo 1,549,432
News Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes... 18 min slick willie expl... 162
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 1 hr RonaldGayNazi 655
News Obama's secret struggle to punish Russia for Pu... 1 hr Denizen_Kate 77
News Koch urgency: Conservative network fears closin... 2 hr Trump Plotza 12
News How Trump is highlighting divisions among South... 2 hr Mothra 133
News Anti-racist author Tim Wise: White America desp... 2 hr slick willie expl... 48
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,088 • Total comments across all topics: 282,050,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC