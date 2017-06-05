Philippines appears to reverse position on outside military help
As the fight against ISIS-linked Maute militants continues in Marawi City, the Philippines this week appeared to reverse its position on international military cooperation. The statement comes less than a year after President Rodrigo Duterte stated he did not want to "see any military man of any nation" in the Philippines, "except the Filipino soldier."
