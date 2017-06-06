Obama's Attacks on Media, Leakers Pav...

Obama's Attacks on Media, Leakers Paved the Way for Reality Winner's Arrest

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

The arrest of Reality Winner is remarkable for a number of reasons. There's the name: The woman arrested for leaking a top-secret document during the administration of America's reality-TV president is named Reality Winner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 min Dr Guru 241,266
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min UMAKEWORLDPEACEUI... 1,540,504
News Trump pulls US from global warming accord, to a... 3 hr Retribution 109
News Fact check: Trump misdirects blame for slow con... 4 hr disgraceful donald T 24
News James Comey fired as FBI director 6 hr Vlad 3,493
News U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights... 7 hr UMORONRACEMAKEWOR... 3
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Arnie for Prez 63,707
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,308 • Total comments across all topics: 281,569,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC