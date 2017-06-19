Obamacare replacement bill runs into Republican trouble
US Senate Republicans have released their long-awaited bill to dismantle much of Barack Obama's healthcare law - but ran into trouble as four GOP senators said they opposed it. The bill would provide less generous tax credits to help people buy insurance and let states get waivers to ignore some coverage standards that Obamacare requires of insurers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|BlueFlag
|1,547,859
|How Trump is highlighting divisions among South...
|5 min
|Chilli J
|112
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|14 min
|flack
|3,846
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|2 hr
|spud
|594
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|3 hr
|Into The Night
|36,932
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Into The Night
|63,844
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|Agents of Corruption
|241,540
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC