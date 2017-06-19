Obamacare replacement bill runs into ...

Obamacare replacement bill runs into Republican trouble

Read more: Salisbury Journal

US Senate Republicans have released their long-awaited bill to dismantle much of Barack Obama's healthcare law - but ran into trouble as four GOP senators said they opposed it. The bill would provide less generous tax credits to help people buy insurance and let states get waivers to ignore some coverage standards that Obamacare requires of insurers.

Chicago, IL

