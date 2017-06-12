Obama inducts Jay Z into Songwriters Hall of Fame, talks about bond
Former President Barack Obama inducted his longtime supporter and friend Jay Z into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in a surprise taped video message Thursday, explaining his bond to the legendary MC. "I like to think Mr. Carter and I understand each other," Obama said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|40 min
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|9
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|45 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,545,248
|Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ...
|50 min
|Retribution
|28
|DREAMers on edge over Trump on fifth anniversar...
|1 hr
|Retribution
|14
|How Trump is highlighting divisions among South...
|2 hr
|Mothra
|63
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|WelbyMD
|241,407
|Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes...
|2 hr
|slick willie expl...
|102
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC