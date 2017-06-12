Obama inducts Jay Z into Songwriters ...

Obama inducts Jay Z into Songwriters Hall of Fame, talks about bond

11 hrs ago Read more: YourErie

Former President Barack Obama inducted his longtime supporter and friend Jay Z into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in a surprise taped video message Thursday, explaining his bond to the legendary MC. "I like to think Mr. Carter and I understand each other," Obama said.

