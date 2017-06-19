Obama didn't act strongly against Rus...

Obama didn't act strongly against Russian election hacking because he assumed Clinton would win

Even though Barack Obama knew about recurrent cyberattacks months before the actual election, he chose not to interfere because most of the administration assumed Hillary Clinton would win the 2016 election, the Washington Post reports . Back in August, Obama received a highly classified intelligence report outlining the exploits of hackers in the Democratic National Committee's computer networks in attempts to damage or discredit presidential candidate Clinton.

