Obama didn't act strongly against Russian election hacking because he assumed Clinton would win
Even though Barack Obama knew about recurrent cyberattacks months before the actual election, he chose not to interfere because most of the administration assumed Hillary Clinton would win the 2016 election, the Washington Post reports . Back in August, Obama received a highly classified intelligence report outlining the exploits of hackers in the Democratic National Committee's computer networks in attempts to damage or discredit presidential candidate Clinton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Earl
|1,548,281
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|5 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|612
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|16 min
|Grecian Formula 34
|241,586
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|34 min
|Oneryders Daughter
|3
|Mitt Romney surges, leads Obama in polls (Oct '12)
|38 min
|BOTH partys Crooks
|11
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|42 min
|Ronald
|3,899
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|Truth
|36,940
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC