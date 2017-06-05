New Jersey holds governor primaries u...

New Jersey holds governor primaries under shadow of unpopular Christie

15 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is barred by state law from running for a third consecutive four-year term this year, but the unpopular former Republican presidential candidate remains a central figure in the campaign to replace him. Voters head to the polls on Tuesday to choose Republican and Democratic nominees to succeed Christie, whose approval ratings have hit historic lows.

