More

More

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

The Senate Republican health care bill would guarantee immediate assistance for insurance markets that are struggling in many states. Yet overall it would do the same thing as its House counterpart: less federal money for health insurance and a greater likelihood that more Americans will be uninsured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Julia 1,547,928
News How Trump is highlighting divisions among South... 2 min another viewer 115
News Republican health care plan unveiled: Cut Medic... 7 min RushFan666 29
News James Comey fired as FBI director 17 min swampmudd 3,852
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 1 hr WHAT 36,934
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,845
News Dems say they'll slow Senate work over secretiv... 1 hr Red Crosse 188
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,988 • Total comments across all topics: 281,963,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC