More
The Senate Republican health care bill would guarantee immediate assistance for insurance markets that are struggling in many states. Yet overall it would do the same thing as its House counterpart: less federal money for health insurance and a greater likelihood that more Americans will be uninsured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Julia
|1,547,928
|How Trump is highlighting divisions among South...
|2 min
|another viewer
|115
|Republican health care plan unveiled: Cut Medic...
|7 min
|RushFan666
|29
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|17 min
|swampmudd
|3,852
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|WHAT
|36,934
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,845
|Dems say they'll slow Senate work over secretiv...
|1 hr
|Red Crosse
|188
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC