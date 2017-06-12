Monument review includes oceans, trib...

Monument review includes oceans, tribal lands and Sequoias

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

FILE--In this Dec. 28, 2016 file photo,the two buttes that make up the namesake for Utah's Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah. Interior Secretary Rya... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min No Surprize 1,543,363
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 min INTERCOURSE ABSENT 63,756
News LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight 10 min Mr Dillon 79
News James Comey fired as FBI director 3 hr CodeTalker 3,741
News Valerie Jarrett: Barack Obama's senior advisor ... (Mar '15) 3 hr Sorosing On 11
News Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15) 3 hr Trumpenstein 17
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 7 hr huntcoyotes 241,347
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,279 • Total comments across all topics: 281,724,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC