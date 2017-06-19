Miss us yet? President George W. Bush and Barack Obama's popularity soars in retirement
Eight years out Bush sits pretty with a 59 percent favorability rating and Obama's numbers are a bit better at 63 percent. Nostalgia is a helluva drug.
