Milwaukee jurors acquit ex-cop in kil...

Milwaukee jurors acquit ex-cop in killing of black man

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Dominique Heaggan-Brown, right, and his attorney Jonathan C. Smith, left, watch the power point presentation of use of force expert, Robert C. Willis on a video screen during the trial of former ... . FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office shows Sylville Smith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fort Stockton Police Chief stepping down 3 min Jan 4
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Guest 1,547,774
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 10 min Trump Forever 592
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 11 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,843
News Dems say they'll slow Senate work over secretiv... 14 min Putins Glock Holster 185
News Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes... 49 min fingers mcgurke 144
News Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ... 1 hr Denizen_Kate 64
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,671 • Total comments across all topics: 281,951,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC