Melania Trump moves in

The most consecutive days the public has seen the first lady were in May abroad, when she accompanied President Donald Trump on his first international trip. Her choice to remain in the couple's New York City penthouse until their son, Barron, 11, finishes the school year, while unprecedented, but certainly is her prerogative as a parent as disruptions are impactful for children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.