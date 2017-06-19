Medicaid rollback collides with opioi...

Medicaid rollback collides with opioid epidemic

The Republican campaign to roll back Barack Obama's health care law is colliding with America's opioid epidemic. Medicaid cutbacks would hit hard in states deeply affected by the addiction crisis and struggling to turn the corner, according to state data and concerned lawmakers in both parties.

