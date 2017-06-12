McCain: Obama tops Trump in global le...

McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership

There are 3 comments on the WEHT story from 11 hrs ago, titled McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership. In it, WEHT reports that:

Sen. John McCain -- who once called former President Barack Obama's foreign policy "feckless" -- insisted that his 2008 presidential rival still provided more American global leadership than the current president. The Arizona Republican was asked in an interview published Sunday if America's standing on the global stage was better under Obama than President Donald Trump.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#1 16 hrs ago
McCain's best decision was not to run for president, and lose again. And he certainly isn't an expert on "Leadership." Nor, in his old age, has he learned anything about "Unity of Goal." He's another empty Mit Romney who failed to see what the "Mid American Electoral Majority" wants. They want Trump's proposals.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump is a joke

Coquitlam, Canada

#2 16 hrs ago
He's right.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trumpsajoke

Hockessin, DE

#3 15 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
Face it, McCain is right - trump is a global embarrassment and with the exception of about 35% of American " trump sheep" , everyone knows it. Trump couldn't lead a freakin parade !

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Chicago, IL

