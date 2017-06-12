There are on the WEHT story from 11 hrs ago, titled McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership. In it, WEHT reports that:

Sen. John McCain -- who once called former President Barack Obama's foreign policy "feckless" -- insisted that his 2008 presidential rival still provided more American global leadership than the current president. The Arizona Republican was asked in an interview published Sunday if America's standing on the global stage was better under Obama than President Donald Trump.

