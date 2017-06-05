Marijuana industry, TSX, looking for ...

Marijuana industry, TSX, looking for rules on U.S. investments

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Ottawa Business Journal

Marijuana industry insiders say they have met with the operators of Canada's largest stock exchange to devise a policy on investing in the U.S., where growing and selling cannabis violates federal laws. Lawyers who work with publicly traded Canadian marijuana producers say there is an unwritten rule that companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange or the TSX Venture Exchange are not permitted to have investments in the U.S. cannabis sector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight 3 min Rainbow Kid 33
News James Comey fired as FBI director 3 min CodeTalker 3,725
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min nanoanomaly 1,542,927
News Nation 17 mins ago 4:47 p.m.Trump seeks pivot f... 8 min CodeTalker 34
News House Votes to Roll Back Post-2008 Financial Rules 55 min Retribution 49
News GOP legislative agenda incomplete, lags as Cong... 1 hr Trumpsajoke 20
News Under Trump, US militias not ready to lay down ... 1 hr AllTraitors 6
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,815 • Total comments across all topics: 281,700,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC