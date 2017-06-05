Marijuana industry, TSX, looking for rules on U.S. investments
Marijuana industry insiders say they have met with the operators of Canada's largest stock exchange to devise a policy on investing in the U.S., where growing and selling cannabis violates federal laws. Lawyers who work with publicly traded Canadian marijuana producers say there is an unwritten rule that companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange or the TSX Venture Exchange are not permitted to have investments in the U.S. cannabis sector.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight
|3 min
|Rainbow Kid
|33
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|3 min
|CodeTalker
|3,725
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|nanoanomaly
|1,542,927
|Nation 17 mins ago 4:47 p.m.Trump seeks pivot f...
|8 min
|CodeTalker
|34
|House Votes to Roll Back Post-2008 Financial Rules
|55 min
|Retribution
|49
|GOP legislative agenda incomplete, lags as Cong...
|1 hr
|Trumpsajoke
|20
|Under Trump, US militias not ready to lay down ...
|1 hr
|AllTraitors
|6
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC