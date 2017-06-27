Man who trashed Obama speaks at heari...

Man who trashed Obama speaks at hearing on school board role

A one-time candidate for New York governor who publicly insulted former President Barack Obama has taken the stand at a hearing to determine whether he should remain on a school board. Carl Paladino is fighting an attempt by fellow Buffalo board members to remove him.

Chicago, IL

