Man accused of moving cocaine through children's day care

Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Guest
|1,547,087
|Dems say they'll slow Senate work over secretiv...
|32 min
|spud
|145
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|32 min
|Lock Him Up
|524
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|46 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,826
|Atheists on the march in America (Aug '09)
|51 min
|John
|70,645
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|1 hr
|Marine Corp Pat
|161
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|NewsJune2017 YTube
|241,497
