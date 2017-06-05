LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight
There are 18 comments on the WEHT story from 13 hrs ago, titled LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight. In it, WEHT reports that:
Two years after the White House was adorned in rainbow colors to commemorate the Supreme Court's ruling legalizing same-sex marriage nationwide, gay rights activists and lawmakers are preparing to march on Washington again, saying the current president threatens to erase those gains. Gay rights activists plan to air their concerns at the "Equality March for Unity and Pride" in Washington on Sunday as well as at 50 sister marches at cities across the country this month.
#2 12 hrs ago
Stand strong Donald!
#3 11 hrs ago
The liberals want America to accept immorality and Donald Trump has said he is a Christian and proud of that.
He may be off the mark on a lot of things, but he is for the thing that can truly make America Great again and that is decency. the Democrats should be ashamed of themselves for supporting same sex marriage when most of the people in America see it as perversion.
#4 10 hrs ago
USAUSAUSA.
Yes. Like President Trump, Russian federation President Putin is a God fearing Christian. That is why the violent Democrats hate them so. That explains why they try to "Hitlerize" both. Here is a source link to a talk given by president Putin that explains - among other things - his views on Homosexuality.
Source: http://tinyurl.com/nxq5pgx
Ronald
#5 10 hrs ago
Thanks for that.
Russia is no longer an atheist Communist dictatorship as the Democrats want us to believe.
There are many God fearing Russian people and they have shown they are our friends by cooperating with us in the international space station.
I say we should trust them but verify as President Reagan once said.
United States
#6 9 hrs ago
HIV is rampant in Russia. Drug addiction is rampant in Russia. Alcoholism is rampant in Russia.
If Putin is such an ideal leader, why hasn't he just prayed away the problems in his country?
And if you think Putin is so awesome, why are you not living in Russia?
#7 9 hrs ago
Just Saying.
Yes. Weren't the conditions you described the end result of more than 70 years of godless "Liberal" rule? Shouldn't that be a good lesson for our own country?
Ronald
United States
#8 9 hrs ago
It is the result of poor planning, a repressive regime and prejudice.
And have you been to a Russian Orthodox Church in Russia?
I have traveled Russia for work and spent several weeks at a time there.
If you consider yourself an Evangelical, you will not be impressed by the Orthodox Churches.
They basically worship dead bodies. They place their own kind of "saints" in glass coffins and the worshippers come in and pay money to "kiss" the dead saint through glass.
Dude, it is just sick and wrong.
All the while poor people are begging for money outside the church gates.
So take a trip to Russia.
Spend some time there.
It was interesting to visit.
Love my friends there.
They recognize the corruption in their government and the Church.
Most of the citizens would like to protest this regime, but they do not feel safe to do so.
#9 9 hrs ago
Idiotic Spooge reaches Olympian heights
Welcome to Interesting Times
#10 9 hrs ago
LGBTQ don't realize they have already pretty much achieved equality and few Americans are sympathetic for any further of their whining and demanding stuff.
What's replaced the huge LGBTQ victim group are smaller boutique victim groups such as trannies, who are very hot now in victim circles.
They are currently so powerful they are revising the building codes and forcing the revision of hundreds of years of our culture by removing men's and ladies rooms and replacing them with "gender fluid" bathrooms for everyone even the little kindergarten tikes.
And that's some radical sh!t you gay guys never pulled off!
#11 9 hrs ago
Ronald
I always enjoy your reading posts. Thanks for sharing.
Frankie Rizzo
#12 8 hrs ago
Ill Duce Trump said "he is a Christian."
I say the hilariously gullible electorate will believe anything.
#13 8 hrs ago
Go Donald go!!!
#14 7 hrs ago
Yes. They even believed Hillary was a Christian!
#15 6 hrs ago
Just Saying.
Exactly. Russia is the inheritor of the eastern empire. When the Moslems were besieging Constantinople, the western church at Rome refused to send aid for her defense. Until 1918 and since the end of the 20th century when President Putin restored Russia to her rightful pace as the world's foremost Christian nation, Russia IS, and has been, Byzantium.
Ronald
#16 5 hrs ago
What do you have against Methodists, anyway?
#19 27 min ago
The people that see marriage equality as perversion are the perverts
.
They have no logical explanation for their disorder
#20 7 min ago
Methodists are not methodists anymore
.
In 1968 they merged with the united brotherhood of the kkk
.
The clash from such a mashup diminishes both religions
.
They can't serve two masters
#21 3 min ago
Another crosspost
