Leading Off: Kershaw starts for Dodgers
The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers. The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,551,027
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|District 1
|241,735
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|48 min
|spud
|3,969
|Anti-racist author Tim Wise: White America desp...
|1 hr
|inbred Genius
|271
|Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ...
|1 hr
|Denizen_Kate
|97
|Democrats aim to blast Trump for favoring wealthy
|1 hr
|Chilli J
|146
|Obama's secret struggle to punish Russia for Pu...
|1 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|111
