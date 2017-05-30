Kellyanne Conway says she wants to work across the aisle
Kellyanne Conway, President Donald Trump's top counselor, told Business Insider that she's been "struck" by the "warm" reception she's received from a handful of Democratic women on the Hill, with whom she's hoping to work on "non-partisan issues in search of bi-partisan solutions." Conway said that several female senators, including Amy Klobuchar, Maggie Hassan, and Diane Feinstein, have made efforts to build personal rapports with her through conversations at White House events.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|USAsince1680
|1,539,161
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|3 min
|Barry Soetoro
|3,460
|Q&A: Could executive privilege block Comey test...
|20 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|13
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|31 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,671
|Obama's Campaign Closely Linked With Ethanol (Jun '08)
|36 min
|Casket People
|9
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Coffee Party
|241,178
|Hillary Clinton: Confederate Flag 'Shouldn't Fl... (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Casket People
|305
