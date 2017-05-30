Kellyanne Conway says she wants to wo...

Kellyanne Conway says she wants to work across the aisle

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Kellyanne Conway, President Donald Trump's top counselor, told Business Insider that she's been "struck" by the "warm" reception she's received from a handful of Democratic women on the Hill, with whom she's hoping to work on "non-partisan issues in search of bi-partisan solutions." Conway said that several female senators, including Amy Klobuchar, Maggie Hassan, and Diane Feinstein, have made efforts to build personal rapports with her through conversations at White House events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min USAsince1680 1,539,161
News James Comey fired as FBI director 3 min Barry Soetoro 3,460
News Q&A: Could executive privilege block Comey test... 20 min Lawrence Wolf 13
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 31 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,671
News Obama's Campaign Closely Linked With Ethanol (Jun '08) 36 min Casket People 9
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Coffee Party 241,178
News Hillary Clinton: Confederate Flag 'Shouldn't Fl... (Jun '15) 1 hr Casket People 305
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,740 • Total comments across all topics: 281,512,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC