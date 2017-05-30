Kellyanne Conway says she wants to work across the aisle

Kellyanne Conway, President Donald Trump's top counselor, told Business Insider that she's been "struck" by the "warm" reception she's received from a handful of Democratic women on the Hill, with whom she's hoping to work on "non-partisan issues in search of bi-partisan solutions." Conway said that several female senators, including Amy Klobuchar, Maggie Hassan, and Diane Feinstein, have made efforts to build personal rapports with her through conversations at White House events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.