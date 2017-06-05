Joe Biden encourages Mitt Romney to r...

Joe Biden encourages Mitt Romney to run for Senate

Former Vice President Joe Biden is encouraging onetime rival Mitt Romney to return to public life and run for Senate. During a private event Friday night in Park City, Biden called Romney a man of integrity and said he should mount a challenge next year, according to a person in the room.

