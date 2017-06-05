Joe Biden encourages Mitt Romney to run for Senate
Former Vice President Joe Biden is encouraging onetime rival Mitt Romney to return to public life and run for Senate. During a private event Friday night in Park City, Biden called Romney a man of integrity and said he should mount a challenge next year, according to a person in the room.
