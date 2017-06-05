Interior Secretary to make proposal o...

Interior Secretary to make proposal on Bears Ears monument in test for protected land

14 hrs ago Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is due to make a recommendation to the White House on Saturday on whether to rescind or resize Utah's Bears Ears monument, setting the tone for the administration's broader study of which lands protected by past presidents should be reopened to development. The 1.35 million-acre monument, created by former president Barack Obama at the end of his term and named after its iconic twin buttes, is the first of 27 national monuments that will be evaluated by the Department of the Interior after President Donald Trump ordered the review in April.

