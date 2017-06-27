Intel report: Kremlin sees US urging ...

Intel report: Kremlin sees US urging regime change in Russia

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

Kremlin leaders are convinced America is intent on regime change in Russia, a fear that is feeding rising tension and military competition between the former Cold War foes, the Pentagon's intelligence arm has assessed. The unclassified report by the Defense Intelligence Agency, which will be publicly released later Wednesday, portrays Russia as increasingly wary of the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Aquarius-WY 1,550,596
News Anti-racist author Tim Wise: White America desp... 23 min Ronald 224
News How Trump is highlighting divisions among South... 44 min American Independent 147
News Study finds pay for public college presidents u... 57 min Funny Thing 8
News Hearing wraps for school board member who insul... 1 hr anonymous 2
News Obama's secret struggle to punish Russia for Pu... 1 hr Funny Thing 95
News James Comey fired as FBI director 2 hr spud 3,962
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,086 • Total comments across all topics: 282,105,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC