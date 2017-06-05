Immigration judge frees Mexican activ...

Immigration judge frees Mexican activist US trying to deport

Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A Mexican woman was released from custody Friday while the U.S. government seeks to deport her after a judge rejected arguments she should wear a monitoring device because she was arrested twice while demonstrating in support of people in the country illegally. Claudia Rueda, 22, plans to apply for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a program started in 2012 under President Barack Obama that shields immigrants who came to the U.S. as young children from being deported.

Chicago, IL

