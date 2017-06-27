House Russia investigators interview ...

House Russia investigators interview John Podesta

10 hrs ago

Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign chairman, John Podesta, traveled to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to meet with House investigators digging into Russia's efforts to alter the 2016 elections. The Russian hack of Podesta's emails played a pivotal role in the election, as WikiLeaks released tens of thousands of his emails one day at a time during last year's presidential campaign.

Chicago, IL

