House Russia investigators interview John Podesta
Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign chairman, John Podesta, traveled to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to meet with House investigators digging into Russia's efforts to alter the 2016 elections. The Russian hack of Podesta's emails played a pivotal role in the election, as WikiLeaks released tens of thousands of his emails one day at a time during last year's presidential campaign.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|JCPete
|1,550,385
|Anti-racist author Tim Wise: White America desp...
|14 min
|Ronald
|202
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|31 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|241,707
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|44 min
|WHAT
|36,957
|Do Russia probe attorneys' donations to Democra...
|1 hr
|Rick Santpornum
|5
|Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ...
|1 hr
|slick willie expl...
|94
|Study finds pay for public college presidents u...
|2 hr
|narrow minded bigot
|5
