House panel to interview former Trump...

House panel to interview former Trump adviser in Russia probe

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

The House intelligence committee, moving rapidly to interview a series of major witnesses in July, plans to bring forward another former Trump adviser to question as its investigation into Russia meddling reaches a new phase. Michael Caputo, a former Trump campaign communications adviser, has agreed to come before the committee next month, his lawyer told CNN on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min RoxLo 1,551,915
News Anti-racist author Tim Wise: White America desp... 40 min N Bam 326
News James Comey fired as FBI director 1 hr Alt Right Liars 4,013
News Democrats aim to blast Trump for favoring wealthy 1 hr kop 247
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr Chicagoan by Birth 241,783
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 2 hr WHAT 36,969
News News 17 Mins Ago Trump suggests just repeal Oba... 2 hr John McQuan 4
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,524 • Total comments across all topics: 282,157,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC