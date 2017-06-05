House GOP on track to undoing post-20...

House GOP on track to undoing post-2008 financial rules

15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

House Republicans headed toward a vote Thursday on dismantling sweeping financial rules established under President Barack Obama that were designed to head off economic meltdowns like the one that caused millions of Americans to lose their jobs and homes during the Great Recession. Republicans are arguing that the many requirements imposed under what is known as the Dodd-Frank Act have actually harmed economic growth by making it harder for consumers and businesses to get credit.

