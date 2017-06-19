Hearing set on fate of board member who insulted Obamas
A one-time candidate for governor of New York who publicly insulted former President Barack Obama and his wife may be booted off the Buffalo School Board. State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia is set to hear testimony in a petition filed by other school board members seeking Paladino's removal from the fractured body.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Realtime
|1,547,499
|How Trump is highlighting divisions among South...
|9 min
|WelbyMD
|110
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|19 min
|District 1
|241,526
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|20 min
|Ronald
|572
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|44 min
|peppermintgrove
|3,828
|Fort Stockton Police Chief stepping down
|1 hr
|Joe
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Alternate News Ag...
|63,835
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC