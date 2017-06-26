Hearing resumes for school board memb...

Hearing resumes for school board member who insulted Obamas

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

Carl Paladino, left, walks with his his lawyers Jennifer Persico and Dennis Vacco outside education building during break in a hearing on Thursday, June 22, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. Several days of hearings are scheduled in Albany f... . Carl Paladino, far left, listens while Buffalo Board of Education President Barbara Nevergold testifies at a hearing before New York Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, far right, in, Albany, N.Y., to determine if Paladino shou... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 35 min VetnorsGate 1,549,439
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 42 min Dr Guru 241,670
News Anti-racist author Tim Wise: White America desp... 1 hr Ronald 50
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... 2 hr slick willie expl... 165
News Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes... 3 hr slick willie expl... 162
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 3 hr RonaldGayNazi 655
News Obama's secret struggle to punish Russia for Pu... 4 hr Denizen_Kate 77
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,521 • Total comments across all topics: 282,053,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC